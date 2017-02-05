SIGNS READING; RESIST

There is an article on the guardian here is the link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/feb/05/republicans-obamacare-affordable-care-act-repeal.

It appears that people are very upset over the possibility of losing the benefits of the affordable care act.

There are many holding signs advertising resist.

It reminds me of what I have read from a great man Gandhi in which he reminded us during his life that when a man does not represent the desires of the people he is to rule over, then the people do not have to assist that man in ruling over them.

When a righteous man rules everyone benefits. When an unrighteous man rules everyone suffers.

Imagine what a beautiful place America would be if love ruled the day and won out over the hate and divide that too many have tried and still try to force feed to our citizens.

I pray and hope many out there will join me in praying that Love and Peace will win out over racism, hate and divide in this country. I pray that our communities will realize that those who teach hate have no place in a civil society. In order to achieve peace of mind and the safety we all desire, we must respect those rights of everyone in this country.

Healthy people want to thrive and grow and prosper, go after their dreams and achieve. To secure those desires for Americans we must secure those desires for all Americans; skin color and religion is not a prerequisite for the entitlement of these God given rights.

It is the people who want and wish to respect the differences of their fellow Americans that ought to be leading America.