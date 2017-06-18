Bill Cosby mistrial: From trailblazer to alleged assaulter - BBC News

Bill Cosby has become another target that a great number of successful Black men become victim to.

Mr. Cosby represented something great to minorities. He stood for the good father figure, he promoted education and many other great values.

Mr. Cosby is only human, but we must take note that many other high profile White Males who have faced sexual accusations of the criminal kind have still led productive lives and have even gone on to become President's of the U.S.

Yet, in Mr. Cosby's case before he is even convicted of a crime it appears there is a concerted effort to destroy his life, memory and good works.

We need to remember all the good Mr. Cosby has done and not allow a racially biased media destroy this mans legacy.

A US judge has declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sex assault case, after days of deadlock among the jury.