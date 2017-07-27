HOW DO YOU LIKE TRUMP NOW? Is the attack upon the Transgender community really about money?

It is truly a shame that we as a nation have someone leading us that does not represent what the majority believes.

With the latest attack on the Transgender community it is clear that bigotry is still a disease running through the veins of this country and threatens the very freedoms that most of us would like to see protected for all Americans.

There is a great deal of money wasted in the fight to interfere with other's lives, love lives, religious freedoms, etc. When will the enlightenment reach those who are still very neanderthal, very un-evolved?

People want to be free to be just who they are, to freely choose who they love and which spiritual path to follow. I for one do not believe this decision to attack the Transgender community has anything to do with saving money. That is a poor excuse.

The attacks against the LGBTQ communities and Minorities are the same war; a war that is based on fighting what they do not understand or anyone who appears different than themselves. Again, this is nothing more than hate and bigotry all stemmed in a self-hatred and lack of true insight and understanding of one's fellow man/woman, and the inability to feel compassion and empathy towards ones neighbor regardless of the color of their skin or what house of worship they choose to frequent, although they are all honoring the same God.

Perhaps it is time that Americans join and unite and start choosing more Spiritually enlightened human beings as leaders in this country. Spiritually enlightened does not mean a lack of formal education, it means a better, more rounded educated person who understands on a much deeper level the differences of a diverse America, and the needs of her people.

We need leaders who understand and care about this Country and her People, not just leaders who care about this Countries Money, and how to get more of it in their pockets.