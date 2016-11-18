Newsvine

Khizr Khan calls on Donald Trump to condemn hate - BBC News

Khizr Khan, the father of an American Muslim soldier who died in the Iraq War, has called on Donald Trump to condemn un-American hate"

The comments come after one of President-elect Trump's advisors, Kris Kobach, said he was working on a plan to have a registry for Muslim immigrants.

During his campaign, Mr Trump mocked the dead soldier's mother for remaining silent during her husband's speech to the Democratic National Convention in July.

Mr Trump said Ghazala Khan "had nothing to say" and may not have been allowed to speak.

Aleem Maqbool went to Charlottesville, Virgina, to meet the Khan family.

