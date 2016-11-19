Trump demands apology from Hamilton cast after Mike Pence booed | US news | The Guardian

Interesting that Trump would ask for an apology, I wonder if the Trump University students got a settlement and an apology?

Has Trump apologized to the American public for the unconscionable remarks against women, minorities and Muslims? Has Trump ever given a public apology for anything?

After audience jeered vice-president elect at New York musical, actor addressed him from stage: ‘We are the diverse Americans anxious you will not protect us’

Mike Pence booed at Hamilton musical: ‘We are anxious you will not protect us’

The US vice-president elect, Mike Pence, was booed by a theater audience when he attended the hit hip-hop musical Hamilton in New York on Friday night – and then had a message about protecting diversity delivered to him from the stage after the curtain call.

On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump accused theatre-goers of having “harassed” Pence, writing on Twitter: “Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!”

He also demanded an apology: “The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!”

On Friday night, as Pence entered the auditorium for the Broadway show at the Richard Rogers Theater, video taken by onlookers and posted to social media picked up some audience members cheering him, then more people booing him.

Pence walked down the aisle towards his seat and waved briefly as people in the theater clearly began to realize who he was. Then the boos began.

The show was occasionally disrupted by more loud booing at Pence. Patrons did not lose sight of the irony of a strong conservative, with a record of opposition against gay rights, attending a hip-hop musical with a pointedly diverse cast was not lost on , as noted in an early report by Variety magazine.

At first it was thought Pence had left the show at the interval, but it later turned out that he had returned to his seat, possibly after the lights went down, at the beginning of the second act in an attempt to minimize disruption.

Mike Pence leaves the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York after watching Hamilton. Photograph: Andres Kudacki/AP

Pence ended up watching the whole show but as he was about to leave the theater at the end of the curtain call a member of the cast called him back.

Brandon Dixon, who plays vice-president Aaron Burr, stepped forward and took out a piece of paper.

He thanked the audience for seeing the show, then said: “Vice-president Mike Pence, I see you walking out, but I hope you will hear us, just a few moments.”

As some quiet boos emanated from the audience as it began to disperse, Dixon hushed the audience and delivered a message.

“There is nothing to boo here, ladies and gentlemen, we are sharing a story of love,” he said."