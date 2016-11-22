Donald Trump aide says he has no intention of trying to jail Hillary Clinton | US news | The Guardian

Really, I cannot believe that people honestly thought Trump was going to go after Hillary. If the FBI failed to find anything illegal with her emails after investigating twice what made people think that Trump was going to do anything different?

He is not an officer of the law, he is not a lawyer, he is a business/salesman with a degree in Economics.

Campaign promises are like the old bait and switch in sales. Promise one thing and deliver another.

What's really interesting is that people thought Hillary was dishonest; do you see the irony here, because I do.

Donald Trump has no intention of trying to jail Hillary Clinton, a senior aide said on Tuesday, reversing a pledge that frequently roused supporters to chant “Lock her up!” and led critics to compare him to leaders of authoritarian regimes.

The president-elect “doesn’t wish to pursue” criminal investigations into the former secretary of state over her use of a private email server or conflicts of interest involving the Clinton Foundation, Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC’s Morning Joe programme.

“I think Hillary Clinton still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don’t find her to be honest or trustworthy, but if Donald Trump can help her heal then perhaps that’s a good thing,” Conway added.

New York Times journalists reported on Twitter that Trump had echoed this sentiment during an interview at their newspaper on Tuesday: