Trump disavows 'alt-right' supporters - BBC News

Personally, I think Trump knew exactly what he was doing, he just did not care.

He was too busy romancing the stone of winning and pretending to be on everybody's side was a way of securing the votes he needed for his win.

However, at some point the mask must come off.

Donald Trump has repudiated the fringe "alt-right" group that celebrated his election win with Nazi salutes.

In a far-ranging interview with the New York Times, the US president-elect was quoted as saying: "I condemn them. I disavow, and I condemn."

He said he did not want to "energise" the group, which includes neo-Nazis, white nationalists and anti-Semites.

Alt-right supporters were filmed on Saturday in Washington DC cheering as a speaker shouted: "Hail Trump."

In the video, Richard Spencer, a leader of the "alt-right" movement, told a conference of members that America belongs to white people, whom he described as "children of the sun".

He denounced the movement's critics as "the most despicable creatures who ever walked the planet".

"Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!" Spencer shouts at one point as some members of the audience raise their arms in the Nazi salute.

The gathering on Saturday drew protesters who blocked traffic around the Ronald Reagan Building, a federally owned conference centre in the nation's capital.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern on Tuesday that Mr Trump's election victory could give succour to white supremacists.

A senior official close to her described the "Hail Trump" video as "repulsive and worrying".