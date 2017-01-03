Controversy over black marching band's decision to play Donald Trump's inauguration - BBC Newsbeat

Just because they play at the inauguration does not mean that they support Trump.

A marching band at a black college in Alabama has sparked debate after agreeing to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Marching Tornados from Talladega College have accepted an invitation to the event on 20 January, according to ceremony organisers.

That's despite other black schools refusing to take part.

Former members of the school say they're "horrified" by the decision.

Talledega College is a known as a historically black college (HBCU). These colleges were originally created to help black Americans.

According to the college's website, it was founded in 1867 by the descendants of slaves who helped build the first building.

And the decision to perform has divided opinion amongst other HBCUs and former students.

"We were a bit horrified to hear of the invitation," said Shirley Ferrill, a member of Talladega's Class of 1974.

