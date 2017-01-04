Ellen DeGeneres bans Kim Burrell after homophobic comments - BBC News

A serious and intelligent discussion needs to be open up in regard to the LGBT community.

Let's clear something up, God does not hate the LGBT community.

Perversion is not something that is particular to any one group of people. There are many heterosexuals that are seriously and criminally perverted sexually.

We need to remember that a great deal of what is called and practiced as Christianity was handed down by racist bigots. The practice of the religion itself was perverted and twisted with hate. Scripture interpretations were perverted and twisted to promote hate towards minorities and others that were non-whites, non-Christians, and who did not follow or believe as the traditional racists believed.

Folks, that is not the true practice of Christianity. God does not hate what God creates and God has created all including our Brothers and Sisters of the LGBT community.

No man or woman should consider themselves superior because of the color of their skin. And no man or woman should place themselves as superior because they are heterosexuals.

I am a heterosexual but I do believe in pure Christianity. Not the brand of Christianity handed down by racists.

Christians, true Christians respect all TRUE religions, those that love and believe in God. Real Christians know they are to love their brothers and sisters and not malign them in public by calling out their alleged sins.

It is a Path of Love that all may not understand but remember this; the same bigots did not understand the path of love between mixed races, and that did not make them right, superior, or Christian; it just made them big mouthed interfering racists who would be racist terrorists when they employed hostile efforts to disrupt the love lives of free Godly men and women.

Ellen DeGeneres has said Kim Burrell will not appear on her show after the gospel singer made homophobic comments.

Burrell referred to "the perverted homosexual spirit" during a sermon at a church in Houston, Texas.

She had been due to sing with Pharrell Williams on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later this week.

But the talk show host, who is a well-known advocate of gay rights, tweeted: "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show."

'No excuses'

DeGeneres had been asked by fans to cancel Burrell's planned appearance and an online petition was launched.

In a video published after the sermon, Burrell said she made "no excuses or apologies" for her comments.

"I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me," she added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Burrell and Williams' song I See Victory is from the Hidden Figures soundtrack

"I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said 'LGBT'... I said 'SIN'," the singer said.

"To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God."

She added "enemies" had posted only a portion of her original speech.

Williams and Burrell had been due to sing their track I See Victory from the soundtrack of the film Hidden Figures on the chat show on Thursday.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.