AMERICANS LOVE THEIR MUSLIM BROTHERS AND SISTERS

Mr. Trump, I cannot believe that you represent the intentions of the greatest number of American people. Many have family

members, and friends who are Muslims and are loved and respected members of our society. There are many citizens in America

who are Muslims.

I would like to believe and do believe that many Americans are fed up with the racism in this country that continues to poison

families by working bad magic economically and judicially to divide them. Racism is a poison that wrongly demonizes the innocent

based on the color of their skin or their religious beliefs or their lifestyle choices. Racism is something embraced by very small and

cruel individuals.

It appears to me that the people have spoken throughout our nation and that they refuse to allow racism to win the day.

Families ought to be brought together and not pulled apart; that applies to ALL families.

May God continue to remove the hate from this great country of ours.