WHAT WOULD TRUMP DO IF WE WERE ALL MEXICAN, MUSLIMS? AND SANCTUARY RESTUARANTS; ALL POINTS OF INTEREST.

First let me touch on the wonderful movement of sanctuary restaurants; there is a wonderful article on theguardian.com ;

located at https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/feb/06/restaurants-trump-immigration-protest.

NEXT TOPIC: WHAT IF WE WERE ALL MEXICANS OR MUSLIMS?

What if everyone who is not a Mexican or a Muslim in America decided to invite a Mexican or/and a Muslim family home for

dinner? What a beautiful world this would be.

Now what if millions of people in America decided to dress like a traditional Muslims; would we all be banned from traveling? Would

we all be suspect of being terrorist?

What if every American dressed in some sort of traditional Mexican dress, something that was undoubtedly Mexican or Mexican

American and we all only spoke Spanish for a day? Would we then all be subjected to being put behind a wall? Would we

automatically be suspected as being violent criminals? An intelligent person knows there is no truth to the generalization of an

entire race or religion.

It's take a very small, unintelligent and cruel person to blame an entire race or religion for the crimes of a few.

Let's take this a step further. If a White man commits a rape and murder are we then to think that all White men are rapists and

therefore require that all White males be banned from the country because of the crime of a few? Of course not.

There is no sound reasoning in banning entire groups of innocent people from traveling into our country merely based on their

religious beliefs. The fear that all Muslims are terrorist makes as much sense as the analogy of the White males I posed

above; one criminal White man does not make the entire race criminal.

Just as with the Mexicans who are fleeing for humanitarian purposes and protection they desperately need here in this country; to

suggest that an entire group of people are criminals is a very faulty logic.

Fear and prejudice does the greatest of harm in dividing human beings, destroying families and creating a hostile and violent

culture; a culture that is steeped in paranoia. Paranoia works wonders on dividing people and communities.

So let us all pray, and that means prayers from all; it does not matter what religious title you claim: pray that the veil of ignorance

is removed so that people will know and understand the importance of loving and caring for our citizens regardless of the color of

their skin, their religious beliefs or their lifestyle choices, or the country that they immigrate from.