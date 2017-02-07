A DIARY OF A LATINO TEENAGER: GREAT ARTICLE AND HERE IS A RESPONSE TO UNDERSTANDING HATE

There is a wonderful article about the Diary of a Latino Teenager was published by theguardian.com; available at

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/18/teenage-diary-latino-donald-trump-california.

This is a quoted statement from the article that I am going to respond to:

" Election Day – 8 November

Trump won … I don’t even know what to think. I’m just scared, I want to be with my grandma right now and just hug her. My grandma that came here as an immigrant, who worked hard, who was able to buy a home, who sent her kids to college, who later became documented. How can people hate someone like her?"

That is a very good question, "How can people hate someone like her?"

What I have found to be the truth is that it is a waste of time and energy to try and reason or understand someone's hate.

Those that hate do not need a reason and will choose whatever is easiest for them, such as someone's skin color, someone's

religion, someone who has immigrated. Hate just looks for the first and closest available target. Hate cannot exist where true

intelligence resides. Meaning those who sit down with and get to know immigrant families will find it hard to hate them.

Those who are connected to their hearts and to other human beings and understanding their struggles find it hard to hate someone

who is simply struggling and looking to feed and protect their families.

Just remember that hate aims at the closest available target. If it is not you it will be the next target that crosses the path of the

one that embraces hate.

Let me close with saying that I woke up one day and learned that there are a great deal of people in this country that hate their

fellowmen and women for no intelligent reason other than the hate that has risen out of their extreme prejudice, narcissism, and

greed.

Better to live a life of pursuing a dream as an immigrant and be true and proud of who you are knowing that there are those of us

out here who support you and want you in this country in hopes that you too make it your own. Better that you are an immigrant

with dreams and hopes and your self-respect.

Those that hate you for no reason other than you being the closest target for them to blame for their own personal failures are

indeed very small, cold, cruel and indifferent human beings.

May God Bless the immigrants of this country and protect them from the hate and racism that has plagued and harmed so many

citizens in America for generations.