THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A WHITE UTOPIA; AND BEING WHITE IS NOT A PREREQUISITE TO CHRISTIANITY

There is a very interesting article on the bbc.com; located at, http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38881349.

The article is about one village idiot who has found a group of people who apparently believe there is such a thing as a white utopia

and that they can build one.

I find that both interesting and amusing given the history that Europe was so plagued with crime that it was part of the motivations

for people to look for a new country, America.

What I believe people will come to learn, as many of us already know, is that White people commit crimes too. That may be a

news flash for those living under rocks and make believe ideas of utopias filled with people of one color.

More importantly I would like to point out that these villagers appear to believe that their actions are Christian. Now that is

interesting.

Let's get something straight Jesus was a Jew and no where did he ever profess that being White was a prerequisite to Christianity.

We live in a world full of different people, colors, religions, etc.; that is what makes the world such a wonderful and interesting

place.

My suggestion to the villagers is learn to love others even if they don't look like yourself.

I hope that God sheds light here for these village people so they come to better understand what real Christianity is...it is not

hateful or prejudiced.