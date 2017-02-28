Kansas shooting: Hundreds attend funeral in India - BBC News

America's poisonous history and crimes of hateful bigots knows no boundaries.

The question that comes to my mind is "who are the real terrorist?"

Perhaps it would serve our current President well to take note that we have homegrown racist terrorism that still runs rampant in this country and it is destroying lives and families not just here in America but all over the world.

Again I ask, "who are the real terrorist?"

Grieving family and friends cried as the body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla was cremated in the southern city of Hyderabad, where he was from.

He and another Indian man were drinking in a bar in Kansas when they were shot by a man who reportedly yelled "get out of my country" as he fired at them.

Authorities are investigating if the attack was racially motivated.

The man's uncle, PL Narayana, described his family's agony upon learning about the violent attack.

"It is so cruel. He was such a kind soul, very friendly.

"He was so excited that he and his wife were going to start a family soon. Now this has happened," Mr Narayana said.

Image copyright Mohammad Aleem Image caption Kuchibhotla's mother hopes her other son, who studies in the US, will now return to India

The body of Kuchibohotla, an engineer who worked for GPS-maker Garmin in Kansas City, arrived in India on Monday.

His widow, Sunaina Dumala and his brother, Sai Kiran, who studied in the US, both returned to India for the funeral.

Nearly 200 people came to the the cremation, which was also attended by Bandaru Dattatreya, the union minister of state for labour.

Media caption"He asked us if we were in the US legally" Image copyright AFP Image caption Kuchibhotla's shocked widow was comforted by family members

Hours after his arrival, his flower-laden body was carried from his family home in the state of Telangana to a crematorium where he was burned on a wooden pyre, in accordance with Hindu tradition.

Kuchibhotla's mother wailed as the body was taken for cremation.

"I had asked him to return to India if he was feeling insecure there. But he used to say he was safe and secure," she said through tears.

"Now I want my younger son Sai Kiran and his family to come back for good. I will not allow them to go back.

"My son had gone there in search of a better future. What crime did he commit?"

Image copyright AP Image caption Sunayana Dumala said her husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was "a loveable soul"

Kuchibhotla and his friend, Alok Madasani, were both shot at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, a Kansas City suburb, last Wednesday evening.

Mr Madasani told the BBC that the gunman had demanded to know if they were in the country legally.

Image copyright Mohammad Aleem Image caption Some mourners held signs denouncing racism and xenophobia

The suspected attacker, Adam Purinton, 51, was arraigned in court on Monday on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He fled the scene after the shooting, and later told a bartender that he had "shot two Iranians".

The suspect, a US Navy veteran, is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a bond of $2m (£1.6m).

His next court appearance is on 9 March.