Trump travel ban: revised order blocked nationwide by Hawaii federal judge – live | US news | The Guardian

Well this is one way to stop a racist regime from stomping all over our civil rights.

Many people in this country have Muslim relatives.

Protests have been held against plans to block travelers from six Muslim-majority countries. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images

Shares

572

@claire_phipps

Show

Show

2m ago 23:19

The judge’s ruling makes specific reference to Donald Trump’s own comments, and their role in undermining the justice department claim that the travel ban is not a Muslim ban:

Facebook Twitter Google plus

8m ago 19:14

Hawaii ruling: key quotes

Here’s a key part of the Hawaii ruling (Dr Elshikh is the Hawaiian citizen, a Muslim, named along with the state as a plaintiff because of the alleged effects of the travel ban on himself and his family).

The ruling states:

Because a reasonable, objective observer – enlightened by the specific historical context, contemporaneous public statements, and specific sequence of events leading to its issuance – would conclude that the Executive Order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously-neutral purpose, the Court finds that Plaintiffs, and Dr. Elshikh in particular, are likely to succeed on the merits of their Establishment Clause claim.

And a stinging rebuke to the government:

The illogic of the Government’s contentions is palpable. The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed.

Facebook Twitter Google plus

Advertisement

14m ago 19:08

The block issued against the revised travel ban is a temporary restraining order (TRO), halting the implementation of the ban nationwide, but not permanently.

We can expect a push back from the justice department, which had argued that the revised executive order had tackled all the legal problems that led to the blocking (and then withdrawal) of the original travel ban.

And of course we’ll look out for Trump tweets.

Republican House speaker Paul Ryan has said he has “no doubt” the travel ban order will be upheld.

Hawaii’s US district judge Derrick Watson was one of several judges hearing arguments over the ban in the final hours before its expected implementation.

He had said earlier on Wednesday afternoon, after hearing oral arguments, that he would issue a written ruling before 6pm Hawaii time. It’s currently 1pm in Hawaii.

Hawaii was the first state to challenge the second version of Trump’s travel ban, after the first was halted by court order.

The state argued that the ban was unconstitutional, and that it would suffer damage to its local economy and to various educational and religious institutions. It also argued that some Hawaiians would be prevented from reuniting with family members swept up in the ban.

Read more on the background here:

Hawaii judge to issue ruling on revised Trump travel ban before it takes effect

Maryland judge in separate lawsuit, filed by ACLU and other groups representing immigrants, also promises ruling but does not indicate timing

Read more

Facebook Twitter Google plus

25m ago 18:57

Hawaii judge blocks travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii has issued a nationwide temporary block to the revised travel ban that was due to be implemented from midnight ET – just five hours from now.

The new executive order – issued after the original attempt to bar travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries was halted by the courts – removed Iraq from the banned list but continued to bar for 90 days visitors from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

We’ll have unfolding detail and reaction on this live blog.