WHAT SORT OF HATE AND RACIST TERRORISM IS BEING BRED IN KANSAS?

Many of us are familiar with the shooting and killing of Kuchibhotla an Indian born engineer. This event has been reported all over the news.

"An Indian-born engineer was shot dead in a Kansas bar on Thursday, the authorities said, and witnesses told reporters that the gunman shouted “go back to your country” before opening fire..."

"Adam Purinton, 51, was charged with murder..." (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/feb/24/killing-of-indian-man-in-kansas-bar-investigated-possible-hate-crime).

This event happened in Kansas. The question that needs to be asked is if this alleged killer Adam Purinton had or has any connections with the domestic terrorist that were captured last year.

Friday, October 14, 2016

"Three Kansas Men Charged With Plotting a Bombing Attack Targeting the Local Somali Immigrant Community...

Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, both 49, and of Liberal, Kansas, and Patrick Eugene Stein, 47, of Wright, Kansas, appeared in federal court to face a charge of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction (explosives), in connection with their plot to detonate bombs at an apartment complex in Garden City, Kansas where Somali immigrants live and worship.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General for National Security John P. Carlin and Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall of the District of Kansas.

“According to the complaint, these three defendants conspired to conduct a bombing attack against an apartment complex occupied by men, women and children in the Garden City, Kansas community,” said Assistant Attorney General Carlin. “Protecting our nation from such attacks, whether they are rooted in domestic or international terrorism, is our highest priority.”

“These charges are based on eight months of investigation by the FBI that is alleged to have taken the investigators deep into a hidden culture of hatred and violence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Beall. “Many Kansans may find it as startling as I do that such things could happen here...”

(https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/three-kansas-men-charged-plotting-bombing-attack-targeting-local-somali-immigrant-community).

Is there something larger going on in Kansas? Is hate and domestic terrorism being taught; and is it strongly influencing the violent actions of others in that state, and perhaps spreading across the country?

If Adam Purinton had any connection to the "Crusaders" or was influenced by their rhetoric and teachings in Kansas then I would think he would be charged with domestic terrorism.

As it stands it appears that there has been more than one big red flag of this sort of violence in Kansas.