TO PEEP OR NOT TO SPEAK ON RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION...WE SHOULD SPEAK UP AGAINST IT.

No travel bans!

We should not sit quietly by for discrimination against others because of their religious beliefs and/or the color of their skin.

Far too often innocent groups are targeted for nothing more than being "different". Different does not equate to dangerous.

For the enjoyment of the readers there is a diorama and political satire to view and read in order to experience the ridiculousness of misplaced fear against an entire group of people based on the actions of a few.

CAPTION FOR THE PEEP DIORAMA:

Painin T' Peep v. Peace Peepful and Devotees

The Plaintiff President/King Painin T’ Peep of Peepsville had the defendant’s detained at the Peepsville airport. They were taken into custody and charged. The Plaintiff seeks to have the defendant’s Peace Peepful and devotees, “Worshipers of the Happy Golden Elephants”, sent back to their country for being suspected terrorists.

Judge Objective-Peep, known for his unconventional courtroom methods rules with a stick not a gavel. The Judge questions Peace Peepful about the reason for their visit to America.

Peace Peepful states that they are all here to visit the famous amusement park “Peepsyland U.S.A.” The Defense explains that the Happy elephants are big “Peepsy-Mouse fans”. The Judge finds the group to be endearing, plays fetch with one of the elephants; finds no basis for the lawsuit and the Plaintiff’s argument appears based on extreme prejudice of the defenses religious beliefs.

Ruling: Religious Hostility violates constitutional rights. Case Dismissed.

To which Painin T' Peep responded, "I'll be back with a travel ban!"