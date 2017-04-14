Dylann Roof sentenced to death for murdering 9 black churchgoers - NY Daily News

He murdered nine good people, too bad he only has to die once.

Dylann Roof can now join his idol, Adolf Hitler, in hell.

A 12-person jury sentenced the unrepentant racist to death Tuesday for killing nine black parishioners at a historic Charleston, S.C. church.

In closing remarks Roof, 22, showed no desire to fight for his life.

“I felt like I had to do it, and I still feel like I had to do it,” Roof said in closing remarks to the jury.

“I have a right to ask you to give me a life sentence but I'm not sure what good that would do anything.”

Roof will become the 63rd prisoner on federal death row.

Only three federal inmates have been executed since 1988.

Earlier, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson had said Roof was beyond redemption.

“This is calculated. Misguided, but thoughtful. It was considered. He spent years acquiring this deep hatred,” Richardson said, according to tweets by The State newspaper.

“He said he ‘had to do it.’ Those are the words of an extraordinary racist.”

Roof acted as his own lawyer during the sentencing phase of the trial, and did not put on a defense or call any witnesses.

Instead, he dedicated most of his efforts to ensuring that the jury would hear no evidence regarding his mental health or family history.

“There's nothing wrong with me psychologically,” Roof told the jury in brief opening statements.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, called 25 witnesses over the course of four days. The relatives and loved ones of the nine victims, as well as survivors, gave heart-wrenching testimony about the trauma of the mass shooting on June 17, 2015.

“She was my world, and she was gone,” the Rev. Anthony Thompson said through tears, recalling his wife, Myra, who was killed.

Prosecutors also introduced excerpts of Roof’s journal, in which he wrote that he believed he would eventually be pardoned if he received life in prison. Roof also wrote that he thought Adolf Hitler would one day be canonized as a saint.

A note on the sidewalk includes photos of the nine who were killed at a memorial in front of the Emanuel AME Church.

“I would like to make it crystal clear I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed,” he wrote in a note found in his cell.

“I have shed a tear of self pity for myself.”

The latest high-profile federal inmate to be executed was Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in 2001.

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015. He is pursuing an appeal.

Last month, the same jury that sentenced Roof to death found him guilty on all 33 counts for the shooting.

Roof targeted the historic Emanuel AME Church, where nine black worshipers welcomed him into their Bible study group.

Evidence showed that Roof had self-radicalized by immersing himself in racist culture online. He practiced shooting, scouted potential house of worship and visited historically significant sites of slavery around South Carolina.

Richardson reminded the jury of Roof’s justification for the slaughter as he went about shooting the Bible study group, reloading his Glock seven times.

"Y'all are raping white women. Y'all are taking over the world,” Roof said.

The maniac even wore shoes adorned with a hand-drawn racist symbol to court.

“What is wrong here? What's wrong here is his hatred. His racist ideology. The calculated racism. That's what's wrong,” Richardson said.