TRANSGENDERS HAVING TO LIVE A LIE BECAUSE OF HATE AND BIGOTRY IN AMERICA

I believe that most of us are simply tired of living amongst bigots who have control of key positions and decision makers in America. Individuals who are hateful and oppressive to many people in the LGBTQ community and it does not stop there. The same hate penetrates minority communities and anyone who looks, dresses or believe differently than the racist terrorist that push their opinions, hate and promote violence against innocent people in this country.

It is my belief that the majority of people want to unite and get along. In order to do that the rhetoric and philosophies of those who hate simply need to be taken out of our judicial process, and it has no place in the personal lives of free innocent Americans.

Going after the transgenders oppresses them and puts them in a position to lie.

I can remember meeting a wonderful Gay male I worked with and he would never tell me the truth about what I could plainly see with my own eyes. He was engaged and in love with another man. It made no difference to me. He was a friend, and yet our friendship was stunted. I could not figure out why he would not be aboveboard with me: until I became more educated and realized he was that afraid to tell the truth about his position in life, who he loved, what he believed. I was offended that he would not tell me the truth and it ruined the friendship.

However, I was unaware of the violence and evil that the LGBTQ community must face daily. Now that I better understand I cannot blame him for fearing to live freely in this country. What sort of free progressive country does not understand that people fall in love and sometimes it is with the same gender.

Here we are in 2017 and I am witnessing the history that is putting Transgenders in the same position to have to lie about their very existence. I would like to believe that we are a more progressive culture than that, and I pray that as Americans we are more evolved than the bigots we have in power positions in this country.

For the first time in my life I was ashamed to have an American Flag as a symbol, I was ashamed because I felt it would hurt and offend some Americans. I contemplated why and realized that I was awakening to the fact that "America the Free" did not stand for all of her citizens. There are many of her citizens who are suffering with increasing discrimination. For every step we took forward towards equality we appear to be taking twenty steps back in 2017.

America is diverse and those who cannot live in a diverse culture should simply get out.

Some heterosexuals may not understand Gay and Lesbian relationships or transgenders, but it is something as a society that we need to respect. God made all people, and yes that means the people of the LGBTQ community as well.

Let us stop the hate and ignorance that wastes both time and money and energy hating and harming our fellowmen and women.

I would like to refer you to this link and article published by theguardian.com:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/05/donald-trump-transgender-military-ban-civil-rights-groups-sue

"Civil rights groups to sue over Trump's plan for transgender military ban".