ONLY THE IMMATURE ESCAPE BLAME AND POINT FINGERS IN EVERY DIRECTION BUT THEIR OWN

Please refer to this article: http://www.bbc.com/news/business-40921600: entitled, "Merck chief Ken Frazier resigns from Trump council".

You will read:

Mr Frazier said: "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

"America's leaders must honour our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal."

And let us now read what is the alleged immature response given to Mr. Frazier:

"Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017"\

I personally find it troubling that such a statement allegedly coming from the leader of our country would be so callous and indifferent to the victims of racist/terrorism. To dismiss and redirect the topic to something else shows the immaturity to directly address a serious issue of a destructive poison that has tainted the history of this country. This poison is still running through the veins of this country today.

Instead of running ahead of the threat of racist terrorism we see an indifference and turning of heads in the other direction that has again allowed the killing of yet another innocent American and leading to the injuries of many other innocent Americans.

Perhaps, our leaders will take these events as harbingers from a higher power that is screaming to them to now "Get ahead of the problem of your racist terrorism" and put an end to the groups that promote this violence, hate and divide among the American People.