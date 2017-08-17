Dear Mr. President, there is nothing beautiful about a history that promotes men who fought for the continuance of murder, slaughter and enslavement of innocent men, women and children.

Please refer to this article: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/17/trump-neo-nazis-antifa-moral-equivalence-tweets-charlottesville

" The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!” Trump tweeted."

Perhaps we should start with asking the remaining living victims of the A.M.E. Church what they think of statues honoring people who fought for the continuance of hate, racism, slavery and violence against innocent Americans; do they believe that these images have a place here in America? Images that are a constant reminder of the senseless and endless slaughter, torture and enslavement of Gods people? Some sick individuals believed themselves to be superior based on the color of their skin, and further believed it gave them the right to kill, enslave and terrorize whole generations of innocent Americans, the Black Americans, the American Indians and the list goes on and on.

In my opinion, this is not a history to boast or be proud about. What sort of indifferent individuals believe that America's darkest and worse hours should be memorialized in cement statues?

Who in their right mind would call these images of hate and terrorism Beautifiers of any landscape?

It is one thing for a man to be diplomatic and quite another for a man to straddle a fence where one side stands for peace and equality and another for the apparent hate and murder of ones fellow man.

I would not call that good leadership, and given the issues I would not call that good business either. A person who would sell out the safety of innocent people in order to win votes is not a leader of good and honorable men and women, and that which he would lead has no place in a diverse, civil society.

Racist terrorism has no place in our country nor does it have any place in the public view to haunt the memories and terrorize those groups of people whom it targets.

Mr. President would you memorialize the men who brought down the twin towers? Would you see their images carved into stone and standing in our state parks and museums and our Universities? Remember, that too is now part of American History. We do not glamorize their acts of terror, nor should we glamorize the men who promoted and supported the enslavement and terrorizing of Americans and other groups of people because they were "different" from themselves. These men lived in a delusion that they were superior based on their skin color. None of that was true then and remains untrue today. From where I stand what gave them any power was their indifference toward living beings and their extraordinary cruelness and readiness for murder. That is not superiority, that would be more likened to psychopathic behavior and the traits of sociopaths.

Let us refer back to the events in Wisconsin when the Sikh Temple was invaded by yet another racist terrorist who shot and killed innocent Americans. I could go on all day with events over the past year alone where people have been shot in their places of worship and on American streets because of the color of their skin or their religious beliefs.

So I would like to ask our President just what he really finds to be so Beautiful about the statues that represent men who supported a philosophy that brought about slavery, murder, mutilations, hangings, beatings, burning people alive and the killing of innocent children, and the unconvictable rape of women of color? The philosophies that supported those activities are the same that brought men to run over innocent civilians with motor vehicles, and brought other men to walk into houses of worship and murder innocent Americans.

I for one fail to see what is beautiful about that, and question the mental stability of those who delude themselves into believing that a history ripe with racist terrorism is something worth preserving. The only place it is worth preserving in are places designed to remind us, "NEVER AGAIN".