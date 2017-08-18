Charlottesville victim's mum rebukes Trump - BBC News

Well I don't blame Ms. Bro (the victims mother) for not wanting to speak to the President after those comments.

Over 6 million Jews, and who knows what the real number is in American victims who have and continually fall victimized at the hands of racist/terrorist in this country.

How can anyone in their right mind even allow such activity. Hiding terrorism under the guise of "free speech" is nothing more than a cowards way of allowing racist terrorism to run rampant in this country.

Now as Ms. Bro has experienced these groups are violent. Just speak to the victims survivors and hear the real story. Speak to the numerous American's who have been victimized, harassed, stalked by racist terrorist and we will hear quite a different story about what is going on in America.

There are two words that need to ring through in this country from the bottom of the ladder to the very top of the White House:

"NEVER AGAIN."

The mother of a woman killed in violent clashes at a white supremacist rally has said she has "no interest" in speaking with President Donald Trump.

Susan Bro said she refuses to speak to Mr Trump after hearing him equate demonstrators, like her daughter, with white supremacists.

Her daughter, Heather Heyer, was killed on Saturday after a car ploughed through a crowd of counter-protesters.

She said she did not "want to be used for political agendas".

Mrs Bro told ABC New's Good Morning America television programme she missed a call from the White House, which appeared to have been made during her daughter's public memorial on Wednesday.

She added that she received three more "frantic messages" from Mr Trump's press team later in the day but was too exhausted from the funeral to talk.

It was when she saw a news clip of Mr Trump again blaming both sides for the violence that she changed her mind about speaking to the president.

"It's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him, I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters... with the [Ku Klux Klan] and the white supremacists," she said on Friday.

"You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, 'I'm sorry.' I'm not forgiving that."

A day earlier Mrs Bro told MSNBC she had received death threats after speaking out about her daughter's death and the president's comments.

Mr Trump drew outrage this week after reversing his condemnation of Saturday's far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which was supported by white supremacists and neo-Nazis protesting against the removal of a statue of Robert E Lee, a general who had fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the US Civil War.

Media captionWhat Trump said versus what I saw - by the BBC's Joel Gunter

Violent clashes between the rally's supporters and counter-protesters escalated when a car rammed into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators, killing Ms Heyer and injuring nearly 20 others.

Mr Trump bowed to pressure on Monday to denounce far-right elements at the rally, but appeared to defend its organisers on Tuesday.

He condemned the suspect in the car-ramming incident, but said those who marched in defence of the statue had included "many fine people".

Mrs Bro said her daughter, a paralegal and Charlottesville resident, did not belong to any organised faction of demonstrators, but was "part of a group of human beings who cared to protest".

The president appeared to further his support for the organisers on Thursday when he weighed into a national debate about the removal of controversial statues, including some to leaders of the pro-slavery rebellion defeated in the US Civil War.

Critics say monuments to the Confederacy are racially offensive, but supporters say they are important symbols preserving Southern heritage.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said the "history and culture of our great country" was being "ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments".

Cities across the country have accelerated planned removals of controversial statues in the wake of the violent protests in Charlottesville.

A statue of Roger B Taney, the US Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans, was quietly removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House early on Friday.

Earlier this week, vandals spray-painted the word "Nazis" on the building of the New Hampshire Republican Party headquarters.

Police say windows were broken and other graffiti was found on the building's exterior.

Why Trump thinks he wins on this

Anthony Zurcher, BBC News, Washington

Donald Trump's condemnation of white supremacists on Monday increasingly feels like the guy in the bar who starts his diatribes with "I'm not a racist, but…".

While the president has felt compelled to distance himself from the hate and bigotry that many of the marchers last weekend spewed, he has come down with both feet in support of the cause for which they were supposedly rallying.

This may not be as surprising a strategy as it first seems, however. Recent polls show the American public is generally against removing the statues scattered across states of the old Confederacy.

As Steve Bannon said in his surprisingly blunt interview with the American Prospect magazine on Thursday, drawing liberals into a contentious debate about "race and identity" allows Mr Trump and his supporters to become champions of economic nationalism.

After a tumultuous several weeks, the president is trying to find his footing. While it might seem jarring for the president who boasts that Republicans are "the party of Abraham Lincoln" to speak warmly of "beautiful" statues of Robert E Lee, it wouldn't be the first time intellectual coherence has taken a back seat to political expediency.