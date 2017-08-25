Newsvine

Doc Hollidaye

About Articles: 40 Seeds: 2338 Comments: 2638 Since: Feb 2012

Turd Reich: San Francisco dog owners lay minefield of poo for rightwing rally | World news | The Guardian

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Doc Hollidaye View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Wow, what a beautiful plan.

Turd Reich: San Francisco dog owners lay minefield of poo for rightwing rally

‘I just had this image of alt-right people stomping around in the poop,’ says the organizer of an unusual protest ahead of Saturday’s Patriot Prayer rally

San Francisco’s Crissy Field, the site of the rightwing rally. Dog owners are said to be stockpiling excrement to carpet the field. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP

Shares

85,362

in San Francisco

@juliacarriew

email

Thursday 24 August 2017 15.46 EDT Last modified on Thursday 24 August 2017 19.40 EDT

When a group of far-right activists come to San Francisco to hold a rally this Saturday, they will be met by peace activists offering them flowers to wear in their hair.

Also, dog shit. Lots and lots of dog shit.

Hundreds of San Franciscans plan to prepare Crissy Field, the picturesque beach in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge where rightwing protest group Patriot Prayer will gather, with a generous carpeting of excrement.

Charlottesville: United Nations warns US over 'alarming' racism

Read more

“I just had this image of alt-right people stomping around in the poop,” Tuffy Tuffington said of the epiphany he had while walking Bob and Chuck, his two Patterdale terriers, and trying to think of the best way to respond to rightwing extremists in the wake of Charlottesville. “It seemed like a little bit of civil disobedience where we didn’t have to engage with them face to face.”

Tuffington, a 45-year-old artist and designer, created a Facebook event page based on the concept, and the dog owners of San Francisco responded in droves. Many have declared their intention to stockpile their shitpiles for days in advance, then deliver them in bags for the site. (The group is also planning to reconvene on Sunday to “clean up the mess and hug each other”.)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor